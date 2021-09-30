Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Investigation Concludes He Was "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Evasion Case

Watch : Todd Chrisley Has "Nothing to Hide" Amid Financial Crimes Allegations

Todd Chrisley is speaking out after the release of a report about his tax evasion case from Atlanta's Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the office's report found that the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) misused funds seized in asset forfeiture. The OIG investigation was launched after the lawyer representing Todd and wife Julie tipped off the office about apparent misconduct.

The Chrisleys had been accused of evading close to $2 million in state taxes from 2008 to 2016. In October 2019, the DOR declared that the Chrisley Knows Best stars had actually overpaid in some years and owed less than $77,000 for only one year of incorrect filing.

"We are grateful that the truth is finally coming out, and this is just the beginning to what will ultimately be revealed," Todd, 52, said in a statement released to E! News. "We stand in our faith and have always believed that the truth would prevail. God is the greatest healer and revealer."