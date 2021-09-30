Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

See True Thompson Visit Her Aunt’s Kylie Cosmetics Office in Sweet Photos

Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics office recently had an extra special guest in attendance: Khloe Kardashian’s little one, True Thompson. See the adorable photos from the 3-year-old’s pop-in.

Sep 30, 2021
Celeb KidsKardashiansKylie JennerCelebritiesKhloe KardashianTrue Thompson
Now, these snaps are something you truly have to see.
 
Kylie Cosmetics recently had one very special visitor from the family tree in the office: Kylie Jenner's niece, True Thompson. And what's more is that True's mom, Khloe Kardashian, took to Instagram on Sept. 29 to share a few sweet pics from the visit.
 
Khloe captioned the cute photos of True wearing a full-sleeved tan dress with ruffles, paired with black boots, "Welcome to @kyliecosmetics." In the series of pics, the 3-year-old toddler struck a few of her best poses while standing underneath her aunt's infamous cosmetics logo. And, of course, fans and fellow celebs couldn't help but gush over all the cuteness on display.
 
One person commented, "She's always serving a lewk." While another added, "She is so gorgeous and stylish." As for True's aunt and the makeup mogul herself, Kylie added a simple heart-eyes emoji.
 
When it comes to the business of makeup, believe or not, True can be considered a bit of an expert in the game, considering she and her cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian all gave Khloe a mini makeover back in July.

photos
Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Showing off a super-cute orange and pink sparkly look, Khloe took to Instagram Stories to show off the "after" results, courtesy of the little cousin crew. "So, I don't know what you guys think," the Good American founder joked in the July 21 clip. "But, I think I just got a new team of makeup artists. True and Dream, Stormi and Chi killed it." 

Although it'll be a while before True really taps into her own venture, take a look at how she's been honing in on her modeling game so far in these series of cute pics:

Instagram
True-ly Adorable

True took a trip to visit aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup empire HQ for Kylie Cosmetics on Sept. 29. 

Instagram
Welcome Party

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics," Khloe captioned a series of sweet pics featuring True in front of the Kylie Cosmetics logo in Sept. 2021. 

Instagram
Kissy Face

True posed in front of the Kylie Cosmetics signature lips on Sept. 29. Fitting that Khloe added a kissy face to the caption! 

Instagram
Family Business

True showed off her model moves like aunt Kendall Jenner while supporting Kylie's brand. True is ready to follow in the Kardashian-Jenner mogul footsteps!

Instagram
Purple Princess

True adorably showed off her long legs in a purple tulle skirt and matching cropped tank top on Sept. 17. 

Instagram
"Happy" Girl

True is a fan of Pharrell thanks to Khloe's cute musical caption, "Because we're happy!!!!" on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Moana Moment

"My Moana," Khloe captioned a series of pics featuring True on the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cattitude

Soon-to-be supermodel True flashed her adorable signature smile in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

True posed against a large rock at the beach in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
Cat Suit

True wore a leopard print swimsuit with a cartoon cat's face on it while hanging out in a cave on the beach in Aug. 2021.

Instagram
Shopping Queen

True smiles as she playfully jumps up and down at The Grove on Aug. 4. 

Instagram
Sunny Days Ahead

Khloe briefly captures True before she takes off back towards the house in a fun Instagram Story video on Aug. 3. True is glowing with heart-shaped shades and a matching pink swimsuit. 

Instagram
Model Daughter

Khloe shared a trio of adorable photos featuring daughter True showing off her model good looks on July 20. "Get ready to pass the crown," Khloe captioned, tagging supermodel sister Kendall. 

Instagram
Tropical Toddler

Three-year-old True is a budding supermodel in cute pics from July 20. Even mom Khloe says "check mate" to aunt Kendall!

Instagram
Strike a Pose

True poses with her hands on her hips and a pointed toe in a very on-trend palm leaf print swimsuit on July 20.

Instagram
Swim Cutie

"The queen of swim lessons," Khloe captioned a series of Instagram videos in May 2021.

Instagram
Splish Splash

True towels off after a swim lesson in May 2021.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Easter Baby

Khloe wrote alongside this Easter photo of True, "Lovey is the most amazing grandmother to our babies!!! She spoils us all rotten!! Mommy you really are the most magical and incredible person!! Thank you for all that you do for us!! Thank you for making every moment so special. Look at these Easter baskets?! Wow!!!!! Such a blessing, we love you @krisjenner"

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Khloe's Baby Bunny

The Good American mogul captioned this Easter 2021 photo, "My baby bunny."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
A Smooch for True

Khloe planted a kiss on daughter True on Easter.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Bunk Buddies

Alongside this sleepover pic of True and cousin Chicago, Khloe noted, "Happy Easter!!!"

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Cousin Makeover

Chicago West helps True with her lipstick in March 2021.

Happy Birthday, Dad

Khloe and True celebrate Tristan's 30th birthday on March 13, 2021.

Instagram
Royalty

It's True's world, and we're just living in it. 

Instagram
Princess True

Khloe shared a video of True dressed in an adorable pink and purple princess gown.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cuteness Overload

Khloe wrote alongside this sweet image of daughter True, "Cuteness Overload."

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Posing Pro

True was a total pro in front of mom Khloe's camera.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Cool Shades

True enjoyed the sunshine thanks to her cool sunglasses.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Ice Cream Queen

Khloe's daughter beamed bright while holding a sweet treat.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Happy As Can Be

True looked so happy as she enjoyed some ice cream in this March 2021 snap.

