See True Thompson Visit Her Aunt’s Kylie Cosmetics Office in Sweet Photos

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson Twin in Adorable Dior Outfits

Now, these snaps are something you truly have to see.



Kylie Cosmetics recently had one very special visitor from the family tree in the office: Kylie Jenner's niece, True Thompson. And what's more is that True's mom, Khloe Kardashian, took to Instagram on Sept. 29 to share a few sweet pics from the visit.



Khloe captioned the cute photos of True wearing a full-sleeved tan dress with ruffles, paired with black boots, "Welcome to @kyliecosmetics." In the series of pics, the 3-year-old toddler struck a few of her best poses while standing underneath her aunt's infamous cosmetics logo. And, of course, fans and fellow celebs couldn't help but gush over all the cuteness on display.



One person commented, "She's always serving a lewk." While another added, "She is so gorgeous and stylish." As for True's aunt and the makeup mogul herself, Kylie added a simple heart-eyes emoji.



When it comes to the business of makeup, believe or not, True can be considered a bit of an expert in the game, considering she and her cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and Dream Kardashian all gave Khloe a mini makeover back in July.