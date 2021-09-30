Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Spotted Dancing With Ross Butler Amid Chase Stokes Breakup Rumors

This clip of Ross Butler twirling Madelyn Cline around is sparking speculation that she and her boyfriend, Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, are no more. For everything we know, read on.

This video may leave Outer Banks fans on the floor—the dance floor. 

That's because Madelyn Cline was spotted getting her groove on with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler. In a clip posted by TMZ, the actor can be seen twirling Cline around in a restaurant. According to the website, the two were showing off their moves inside CERA restaurant in Milan, where they have been spotted together on various occasions amid Milan Fashion Week. On Sept. 25, they were photographed together inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show. The actress also shared footage of them hanging out on Instagram and fans have posted various sightings of her and Butler on social media. 

While it's possible it was a dance between platonic friends, fans have begun to speculate over Cline's relationship status considering she's been dating her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment. 

After confirming their romance in June 2020, Cline more recently paid tribute to Stokes on his 29th birthday on Sept. 16 with a brief message she posted to her Instagram Story. "Happiest birthday to you, nerd," the 23-year-old actress wrote on a series of Instagram Story slides at the time. 

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Salvatore Ferragamo

The actor later expressed his gratitude for the birthday wishes with an Instagram photo dump, including shots of Cline. "Another trip around the sun," Stokes wrote. "Very thankful for everybody who has sent me messages, tagged me in things, and showed so much love. Thank you. yes, I know. I'm old. Get over it." 

As the breakup rumors mambo on, fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for more clues.  

