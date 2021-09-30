Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Spotted Dancing With Ross Butler Amid Chase Stokes Breakup Rumors

Watch : Ross Butler's Compliment Bag Re-Do

This video may leave Outer Banks fans on the floor—the dance floor.

That's because Madelyn Cline was spotted getting her groove on with 13 Reasons Why star Ross Butler. In a clip posted by TMZ, the actor can be seen twirling Cline around in a restaurant. According to the website, the two were showing off their moves inside CERA restaurant in Milan, where they have been spotted together on various occasions amid Milan Fashion Week. On Sept. 25, they were photographed together inside the Salvatore Ferragamo show. The actress also shared footage of them hanging out on Instagram and fans have posted various sightings of her and Butler on social media.

While it's possible it was a dance between platonic friends, fans have begun to speculate over Cline's relationship status considering she's been dating her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes. E! News has reached out to her rep for comment.