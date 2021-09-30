90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares How Dominic Purcell Relationship Helped Her Heal From Trauma

Watch : AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

Nine years ago, AnnaLynne McCord shared she was sexually assaulted.

In 2012, the 34-year-old actress was hosting an event for the Somaly Mam Foundation, which is dedicated to ending human trafficking and empowering survivors. She hadn't planned on publicly discussing the assault. But as she explained in an interview for Giddy's Bare, she was unexpectedly "thrown out on stage," where she came forward. Cosmopolitan was in the audience, she said, and she shared her experience in a 2014 article for the magazine.

"I was sexually assaulted when I was 19 by a 'friend' who was crashing at my home," she told Giddy's Bare. "I woke up and he was inside me, and I froze. My whole body just froze and I shut down and I didn't know what to do."

McCord threw herself into her work to "pretend like this is not happening."

"Work is an addiction, too," she continued. "And 90 hours a week working, getting a red-eye, going to all these other gigs that I would have scheduled so I never had a moment of stillness so I never had to think about it again."