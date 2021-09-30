Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

90210's AnnaLynne McCord Shares How Dominic Purcell Relationship Helped Her Heal From Trauma

In a new interview, 90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord discusses how she was sexually assaulted when she was 19. In her own words, she shares where she is in her recovery today.

By Elyse Dupre Sep 30, 2021 1:21 PMTags
90210AnnaLynne McCordCelebritiesSexual Assault
Watch: AnnaLynne McCord Reveals Dissociative Identity Disorder Diagnosis

Nine years ago, AnnaLynne McCord shared she was sexually assaulted.

In 2012, the 34-year-old actress was hosting an event for the Somaly Mam Foundation, which is dedicated to ending human trafficking and empowering survivors. She hadn't planned on publicly discussing the assault. But as she explained in an interview for Giddy's Bare, she was unexpectedly "thrown out on stage," where she came forward. Cosmopolitan was in the audience, she said, and she shared her experience in a 2014 article for the magazine

"I was sexually assaulted when I was 19 by a 'friend' who was crashing at my home," she told Giddy's Bare. "I woke up and he was inside me, and I froze. My whole body just froze and I shut down and I didn't know what to do."

McCord threw herself into her work to "pretend like this is not happening."

"Work is an addiction, too," she continued. "And 90 hours a week working, getting a red-eye, going to all these other gigs that I would have scheduled so I never had a moment of stillness so I never had to think about it again."

photos
Check Out the 90210 Cast, Then & Now

After experiencing "such severe sexual abuse at such a young age," McCord explained, her "body decided, ‘This is unsafe for you to feel.' So I was completely numb."

The memories of the sexual assault kept coming back. "I was going through severe panic attacks and started to undergo PTSD treatment," she said. "I literally went into bondage, like BDSM—bondage, domination, sadomasochism—because I couldn't feel anything."

Paul Archuleta/WireImage

At one point during the interview, host Marisa Sullivan asked McCord who was the first man to show her "more beautiful qualities" and "broke through that wall."

"A very, very ferociously strong man," McCord replied, citing Dominic Purcell

The 90210 alum and the Prison Break actor first sparked romance rumors in 2011. They broke up in 2014 but got back together in 2016, splitting again in 2018. 

"There are many reasons why that man forever will be my forever person," McCord said. "Literally, he's staying at my house right now. We're not together….We're family is what it is now."

McCord said Purcell also "went through a lot as a kid" and said he "changed everything " for her. 

"A lot of times we attract what we are. And especially if you haven't realized your shadow, if you haven't realized what's underneath the surface, and I had realized absolutely f--king nothing. So, he was a mirror back to me," she said. "So many things that happened to him different versions of the same thing had happened to me and vice versa. Dom created space for me but he called me the f--k out. He did not take bulls--t and that's why I trusted him. I trusted no masculine energies, I trusted no men. Because I figured, ‘I'm going to push every f--king button that you have. And if you cave, I can't trust you.'" 

McCord said "you pull people in from the magnetic energetic space that you're in."

"There was a sexual aspect that was underlying that was pulling us," she added, "and we had explosive sex."

To listen to McCord's full interview, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

2

Brian Laundrie Took Camping Trip With Parents Before His Disappearance

3

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Spotted Dancing With Ross Butler

4

See True Thompson Visit Aunt’s Kylie Cosmetics Office in Sweet Photos

5
Exclusive

The Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status

Latest News

See True Thompson Visit Aunt’s Kylie Cosmetics Office in Sweet Photos

Exclusive

Why RHOP's Mia Thornton Threw Salad in Candiace Dillard's Face

Outer Banks' Madelyn Cline Spotted Dancing With Ross Butler

AnnaLynne McCord on How Dominic Purcell Helped Her Heal From Trauma

Exclusive

Katy Perry Shares Her Favorite Part of Her Year With Daughter Daisy

Here’s More Proof Channing Tatum Is Close With Zoë Kravitz’s Family

We've Rounded Up 19 On-Trend Cowboy Boots Under $150