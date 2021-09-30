Suni Lee Reveals the Adorable Reason She Turned Down Hailey Bieber's Offer to Meet Justin Bieber

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Gymnastics superstar Sunisa "Suni" Lee is known for having ice water in her veins, but when it comes to meeting the singer of "Cold Water," that's a different story.

Suni, 18, who earned Olympic gold in the individual all-around at the 2020 Tokyo Games, visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, Sept. 30. During the chat, Suni explained that one of the perks of her whirlwind rise to fame was getting to attend the 2021 Met Gala earlier this month, where she found herself in close proximity to the likes of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

"I met Rihanna, I met Hailey Bieber—oh, my gosh, I love her," the Dancing With the Stars season 30 contestant recalled to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I talked to her, and I was shaking, and I was like, 'Hi, I'm Suni.' And then I was just telling her how I was dancing to Justin Bieber's 'Stay' for my first Dancing With the Stars dance. And she's like, 'You should tell him.' And I'm like, 'OK.'"