Jamie Spears Removed as Britney Spears' Conservator: Sam Asghari and More Stars React

A-listers are rallying around Britney Spears after she scored a legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, would be suspended from his role as her conservator effective immediately during a court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for which E! News was present.
In the meantime, business owner John Zabel will act as the temporary conservator of Britney's estate until the end of the year.
The "Circus" singer wasn't present for today's proceeding. Instead, she appeared to fly a plane for the first time and was feeling "on cloud 9," according to her Instagram. Although her father and mother, Lynne Spears, were present on the phone, they both didn't speak during the hearing.
The fight for Britney's freedom is far from over, as her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge he plans to file his own petition within the next 30-45 days to terminate the conservatorship altogether.
Following the news, the musician's fiancé Sam Asghari and many of her fellow stars showed their support for her on social media.
Sam Asghari: Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!! ... She did this. Her fan base is called an army for a reason.
Cher: Thank God. I've Talked & [pray emojis]‘d About This 4 YEARS. IM MORE THAN THRILLED 4 HER‼️ BLESS OUR SUPER [star emoji].
Dionne Warwick: This is wonderful news. She can now breathe. Congratulations, Britney. Enjoy your life!
Kathy Griffin: Ok, there is NO talking to the free Britney gayz today! Ask any simple question about today's hearing and the response is swift and in all caps…
"BRITNEY IS THE MOMENT"
LaToya Jackson: A huge congratulations to Britney Spears!!!
Amanda Knox: They say you don't really understand freedom until it's taken from you. That's true. And when you get it back, it's all the more precious. I remember the smell of the rain when I landed in Seattle. The soft earth after years of concrete. Thinking of you, @britneyspears.