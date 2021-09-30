Jamie Spears Removed as Britney Spears' Conservator: Sam Asghari and More Stars React

Watch : Sam Asghari CALLS OUT Netflix for "Britney vs. Spears" Doc

A-listers are rallying around Britney Spears after she scored a legal victory in her ongoing conservatorship battle.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that the pop star's father, Jamie Spears, would be suspended from his role as her conservator effective immediately during a court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29, for which E! News was present.

In the meantime, business owner John Zabel will act as the temporary conservator of Britney's estate until the end of the year.

The "Circus" singer wasn't present for today's proceeding. Instead, she appeared to fly a plane for the first time and was feeling "on cloud 9," according to her Instagram. Although her father and mother, Lynne Spears, were present on the phone, they both didn't speak during the hearing.

The fight for Britney's freedom is far from over, as her attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the judge he plans to file his own petition within the next 30-45 days to terminate the conservatorship altogether.