Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Outing With John C. Miller in New York City

Jennifer Garner is living large in the Big Apple.

The 13 Going on 30 actress took in the sights and sounds of New York City with boyfriend John C. Miller by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Jennifer and John were photographed sipping on coffee as they enjoyed a walk through Manhattan.

For the casual outing, the Alias star wore an all-black sweatsuit and hat, while the CEO of holding company CaliGroup sported a gray t-shirt and black pants.

This is the second time Jennifer and John have been spotted together in recent months. On Aug. 16, the pair met up in New York City for a low-key night out, with an eyewitness telling E! News that Jennifer flew under the radar by picking up John in her car.

While the actress and businessman are spending more time together, it's unclear if they've defined the relationship.