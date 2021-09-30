12 Disney Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you live and breathe all things Disney like we do, you're going to love everything we have in store for you!
One of the best things about being a Disney fan is all the wonderful merch out there. From clothing to jewelry, house decor to shoes, there's an endless amount of things just waiting for you to purchase. We don't know about you, but between exclusive park merch and fab collabs, our wallet never gets a break. Case in point, if you've always dreamed of being a Disney Princess, Pura Vida recently launched a collection that you definitely need to check out.
We're constantly on the lookout for new products to add to our collection. This week, these are the amazing Disney finds we're obsessed with.
Pura Vida Disney Little Mermaid Chain Wrap Earrings
Pura Vida just released a collection with Disney featuring a few of their iconic princesses and the entire collection is gorgeous. We really love these Little Mermaid Chain Wrap earrings. We're making this part of our world ASAP.
Pura Vida Disney Little Mermaid Fin Open Ring
We're adding this ring to the cart as well. The Pacific Opal stone in the center is so perfect, and we love the rose gold finish. You didn't hear this from us, but apparently Little Mermaid is the most popular princess among Pura Vida shoppers.
Pura Vida Disney Belle Charms Chain Bracelet
This charm bracelet is a true beauty! It has a rose gold finish and features cute charms of Mrs. Potts, Chip, Cogsworth and Lumiere.
Pura Vida Disney Belle Open Rose Ring
Pair the charm bracelet above with this lovely open rose ring. You'll fall in love with this ring before the last petal falls.
Torrid Mickey & Magic Broom Crop Leggings
Torrid also has a fabulous online exclusive collection featuring Disney's Fantasia. We think these crop leggings with our favorite Mickey of all time, Sorcerer Mickey, is a really cute must-have.
Ariel Pom Beanie for Adults by Love Your Melon
Rep your favorite Disney princess with these beanies from Love Your Melon. We were so excited to find these being sold at shopDisney. We own a few and we love them all. They're very well made, are super cozy and the removable pom is so soft.
Disney Mickey Mouse Wood Cheese Board
This cheeseboard featuring Mickey's iconic silhouette will add a touch of magic to your charcuterie board. We especially love how it has a black finish.
Disney Mickey Mouse Stoneware Lidded Mugs
We'll be getting a lot of use out of these in the upcoming months. These Mickey Mouse Stoneware Lidded Mugs were inspired by vintage illustrations of Mickey's 1928 debut, and are perfect for hot cocoa, coffee, tea or soup.
Disney Mickey Mouse Shaped Pillow
If you're anything like us, you probably have more Disney character plushes and decorative pillows than you probably ever need. Despite that, we can't help but add this super soft Mickey Mouse shaped pillow to our cart.
Disney Parks Dooney & Bourke Tote Bag by Jerrod Maruyama
We've been obsessed with Jerrod Maruyama ever since the Kingdom of Cute series, which featured kawaii versions of Disney Parks attractions. Needless to say we were so excited to see his adorable designs made into a Dooney & Bourke collection. This tote is pure perfection. Keep in mind, several styles have already sold out, so get yours fast!
Disney Mickey Mouse Backpack
We love the simple yet stylish look of this black Mickey Mouse backpack, and so many reviewers do as well. It features perforated faux leather panels, which are perfect for putting pins of your choosing. Plus, the small metal Mickey studs make this bag look so cool without being too much. We love how you can make this totally your own!
Mickey Mouse Layered Necklace
Walt Disney taught us the importance of dreaming big. This adorable necklace featuring a cubic zirconia Mickey charm and the word "dream" spelled out in black letters, is a good reminder of the magic that can happen when you follow your dreams.
