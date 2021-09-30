Britney Spears Speaks Out After Father Jamie Is Removed From Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears is "on cloud 9" following her legal victory.
A judge suspended her father, Jamie Spears, from his role as conservator of her estate during a court hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Effective immediately, he is no longer in control of her finances or any aspect of her conservatorship for the first time since its creation 13 years ago.
The pop star has spoken openly about how he has been "ruining" her life and submitted a petition in July to replace him with a financial professional, making today's decision a win for her case.
Britney appeared to subtly react to the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday. While not directly mentioning the conservatorship or her father, she shared a video from a plane cockpit and wrote, "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!"
She also wrote, "Pssss bringing the ship home, JL," which seemed to refer to sister Jamie Lynn Spears' initials and her most recent Instagram post. One day ago, Jamie Lynn celebrated her daughter's softball championship by saying that they "took home the [ship emoji]."
Brit ended her post with a winking face, adding, "Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!"
Business owner John Zabel will temporarily serve as conservator of the estate for the rest of the year. Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said he plans to file papers in the next 30-45 days to ask the judge to officially terminate the entire conservatorship.
Her fiancé, Sam Asghari, praised Jamie's removal on Sept. 29. "FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!" he wrote on Instagram, while applauding her efforts: "SHE DID THIS."
Britney's latest social media post was another chance for fans to gain insight into her state of mind, following the release of multiple documentaries about her legal battle in recent days. After CNN and The New York Times dropped new shows, Brit appeared to discredit one of the documentaries in an Instagram post, although she did not explain which documentary she was referencing.
"It's really crazy guys," she wrote on Sept. 27. "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!" She later edited the second sentence to say, "I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times."
The #FreeBritney movement gained more steam in June, when Britney appeared remotely at another hearing and told all on her 13-year conservatorship for the first time. She said she wanted it to end without a medical evaluation because she's "not happy" and "it's not OK to force me to do anything I don't want to do."
The public hearing was followed by a flurry of petitions from lawyers on all sides. In July, a judge handed her a legal victory by granting her permission to hire her own private attorney, and she chose former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.
Soon after, he filed to replace her father Jamie with professional fiduciary Jason Rubin as conservator of her estate.
"Less than two weeks ago, we pledged that after 13 years of the status quo, my firm and I would move aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to suspend and remove James P. Spears," Mathew told reporters after a July 26 hearing. "We have done so, in less than two weeks. We look forward to litigating the matter in court."
Her father, in turn, said he was "willing" to step down "when the time is right," according to a court filing obtained by E! News. Jamie submitted another petition earlier this month that asked the judge to terminate her conservatorship altogether. It read, "If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."
Jamie maintains he put Britney's best interests first. As his lawyer said in a statement obtained by E! News on Sept. 28, "Jamie loves Britney unwaveringly and wants only the best for her. He will never stop loving or supporting his daughter."
The attorney added, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court."