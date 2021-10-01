Margaret Qualley Reveals How Mom Andie MacDowell Became Her Co-Star on Maid

Watch : Margaret Qualley's Surreal Moment Working With Mom Andie MacDowell

Netflix's newest drama is a family affair.

Maid stars Margaret Qualley as single mom Alex, who is trying to rebuild her life after escaping an abusive relationship. While the ensemble cast is very impressive—including Nick Robinson and Anika Noni Rose—there's one co-star that's most compelling: Qualley's actress mother, Andie MacDowell.

And, from what Qualley told E! News in an exclusive interview, it's not by chance that the mother-daughter duo ended up on Maid together. "It was my idea, actually," she said. "I pitched the idea to Margot Robbie, because she's one of the producers on this, and she loved it."

According to Qualley, within days of the pitch, MacDowell received the offer for the role. The only outcome Qualley didn't take into consideration? That her mom might say no.

"That was the one thing I hadn't checked," she continued. "But I was lucky enough that she wanted to do it, and then she was stuck with me for almost nine months. So, thank you, mom!"