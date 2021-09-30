Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Incredibly Chic Workout Sets You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Break a sweat in style and without breaking the bank!

By Emily Spain Sep 30, 2021 10:00 AMTags
The two things that keep us from skipping out on our workout class are the cancellation fees and having a cute workout set. If you can relate, we have a treat for you on this fine Friday Eve!

In an effort to look cute on a budget so we can afford said workout classes (and the occasional no-show fees), we scoured Amazon to find cute workout sets that will help us feel stylish while we are holding a plank, lifting weights or finding our zen. 

Below, check out our findings and treat yourself!

HYZ Women's Workout 2-Piece Outfit

We are loving the neckline on this top and how it offers ample coverage and support for gym time.

$22
Amazon

QINSEN 2-Piece Workout Outfit for Women

We consider green to be our lucky color. Maybe our fitness instructor won't notice when we take a break mid-plank if we wear this! Regardless, we are obsessed with the two-tone design.

$30
Amazon

Sportneer Ribbed Seamless Matching Gym Set

This ribbed set is so fun! The neckline and color are everything.

$23
Amazon

Women's Workout Set

Love polka dots and working out? This chic short and top set is for you.

$16
Amazon

Beaufident Women's Seamless Workout Set

This set will match that glass of wine you can treat yourself to post-workout. If you aren't a fan of the hue, there's 31 other colors to choose from.

$20
Amazon

Yeoreo Yoga Outfit for Women Seamless 2-Piece Set

Show off your fierceness with this snakeskin set. Not to mention, it's super flattering!

$25
Amazon

High Waist Seamless Leggings and Crop Top Set

Channel your inner Sporty Spice with this peach set that features butt-lifting tummy control leggings and a quarter zip top.

$20
Amazon

Fafofa 2-Piece Workout Outfit

No need to change after your fitness class thanks to this set. You'll look effortlessly chic while getting your green juice!

$35
Amazon

Yofit Women's High Waist 2-Piece Seamless Workout Outfit

Just in time for the colder months, this long sleeve and legging set will keep you warm during those early morning or late night sweat sessions.

$38
Amazon

OQQ Yoga Outfit for Women

Make a bold fashion statement with this neon green two-piece outfit. The seamless construction allows for less chafing and more comfort.

$28
Amazon

Ready for more budget-friendly fits? Check out these 12 deals on shackets!

