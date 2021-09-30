Jessica Alba Shares Her Fall Skincare Secrets, Favorite Products, & Multi-Tasking Tips

We interviewed Jessica Alba because we think you'll like her picks. The products shown are from Jessica's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just when you finally get your skincare routine down, there's a change in seasons, which usually means we need to regroup and make adjustments. For a lot of us, that entails switching up the products we use. Jessica Alba does that too, but on another level. When her routine still isn't quite right for the new season, she can create new products through her brand Honesty Beauty to accommodate the change in weather. Honesty Beauty has taught us all that clean, socially conscious, beauty products can be incredibly effective and affordable.
We spoke to the entrepreneur about her fall skincare routine, tips and tricks to get the most out of our products, and her fall essentials the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream and the Prime + Perfect Mask. The Hydrogel Cream is highly moisturizing without feeling greasy or heavy. The Prime + Perfect Mask is a moisturizing mask that also serves as a primer, creating a perfectly smooth canvas for makeup application.
E!: How does the change in season from summer to fall impact your beauty routine?
JA: Hydration is where it's at when it comes to my skincare routine. For me, it is key all the time but even more so when the seasons are changing. In the fall, my skin tends to be on the drier side so I love to use The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer as a base and then layer the Hydrogel Cream on top.
E!: It's hard to find moisturizer that's hydrating without feeling greasy or heavy. Why should the Hydrogel Cream be our new go-to moisturizer?
JA: The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is my favorite - for me it's like a drink of water for my skin (the main ingredient is water!). It's great for all skin types including oily, dry and sensitive - and it is perfect for people who want to be hydrated but don't like heavy or ultra oily moisturizers. Sometimes I like to leave a thin layer on my face and let it slowly seep into my skin. Or, I will rub it in and feel the moisturizer burst into liquid form. Either way -with two types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters- it's great!
Honest Beauty The Daily Calm Lightweight Moisturizer
This dermatologist-approved moisturizer is soothing and lightweight. Jessica shared, "I have the most sensitive skin, and this moisturizer keeps it calm." It's even received approval from the National Eczema Association.
Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream
""This formula is super bouncy + mostly water! It gives me so much moisture," Jessica shared. This high-tech moisturizer is cooling upon application while it delivers dew-inducing hydration. The advance moisture-release cream delivers the smooth, firm, supple skin that we all desire.
E!: Tell us about the Prime & Perfect Mask.
JA: I like to think of this mask as a smoothie for my face! Whenever my schedule permits, I take my me-time in the morning by masking. Our Prime + Perfect Mask is packed with antioxidants like vitamin E and superfruits to nourish and replenish my skin, and shea butter to moisturize. Thanks to the black currant extract and ice wine it contains, after 10-20 minutes, it leaves my skin feeling smoother and firmer.
E!: Did you set out to create a product that doubles as a mask and a primer. Or did you realize that it works as both as you developed it?
JA: When we developed it, we realized how amazing it made your face look right after use, so I thought it was the most incredible ‘pregame' for a red carpet or a night out look. Then when the pandemic hit, it became a crucial part of my ‘me-time' morning moments by helping me start the day looking and feeling my best
Honest Beauty Prime + Perfect Mask with Superfruits & Shea Butter
This multi-tasking product is effective for all skin types. If your skin craves moisture in the morning, this is just what you need in your skincare routine.
E!: Do you have any application tips/tricks for using these products?
JA: It's all about multi-tasking over here for this mama. So when I wake up, I slather the Prime + Perfect Mask on my face as I'm brushing my teeth. While it's doing it's magic, I'll have my coffee, make the kids breakfast, and as it's time for them to eat, it's time to rinse off the mask and apply my serums and moisturizers. As a busy multi-tasking mama, our Honestly Bright Eyes is another must-have product for me. If I don't have enough time to do even a 5-minute face, I'll use this which doubles as an eye cream while it helps neutralize dark circles.
Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream
If you're not as well-rested as you'd like to be, add this eye cream to your routine. It diffuses dark circles, brightens, and hydrates with a slight tint.
