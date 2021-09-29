Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Is Cancer Free 3 Months After Sharing Diagnosis

Watch : Kate Middleton Keeps Her Promise To Young Cancer Patient

Mark Hoppus is celebrating a major win! Following a six-month battle, the Blink-182 bassist has shared that he is officially cancer-free.

Over the summer, he revealed that he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and had been going through treatment since the spring.

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, Hoppus revealed on social media that he'd met with his oncologist and got the all clear. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family everyone who sent support and kindness and love," he wrote.

He said he still has to get scanned every six months, but he's feeling grateful to be rid of the disease.

Hoppus, 49, reflected, "It'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?"

His cancer, which occurs in white blood cells, had spread to four parts of his body, he said in July. The musician said at the time that he was undergoing chemotherapy and that it "absolutely sucks."