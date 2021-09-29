Here's the Truth About Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd's Relationship Status After Their Dinner Dates

It appears this dating rumor will be Gone in Sixty Seconds.
Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted spending one-on-one time together in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Photographers captured the two enjoying a late-night dinner at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant—you know, the eatery they first dined at in July.
Following their evening outing, for which they both wore all-black ensembles, the duo raised eyebrows about the nature of their relationship. And while the Oscar-winning actress and "Starboy" singer have yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their connection, a source exclusively tells E! News there's nothing romantic going on.
"They are not dating," the insider bluntly shares. "They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with."
The source adds, "They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form."
Even though Angelina and The Weeknd "have been enjoying each other's company," per the insider, "they aren't dating. He has been enjoying getting to know her and feels they have a formed a close bond."
A second source echoes similar sentiments, noting that the two hit it off as friends after meeting a few months ago.
"The Weeknd and Angelina met through mutual friends in the film and entertainment industry," the second insider reveals. "They have a lot in common. They totally hit it off after their first meeting earlier this summer and have kept in touch ever since."
It makes sense that the A-listers would keep details of their bond top secret considering their personal lives have been placed under a microscope.
In recent years, they've both had high-profile relationships, as well as very public breakups. The Eternals actress, who filed for divorce from Brad Pitt five years ago, has been entangled in a tumultuous custody battle over their six children.
Meanwhile, the Grammy winner had an on-again, off-again romance with supermodel Bella Hadid. And while they were taking a break, The Weeknd began dating Selena Gomez, but they called it quits in October 2017.
Back in August, the musician told GQ that, in some ways, it's just easier to date celebrities. In fact, the artist confessed he feels guilty about wanting date someone who isn't famous since they aren't accustomed to being in the public eye and everything that comes with the territory.
"I do feel guilty. That's why I don't…I try not to do too much. I just try not to bring attention to myself," he admitted. "And I just love being in normal situations, man. It's such a great feeling. To be able to just like go on a walk and not being in a f--king SUV."