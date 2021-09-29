Jamie Spears Suspended From Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears' Father Jamie Files to END Conservatorship

The court has made a big decision regarding Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship.

In a hearing held at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Jamie Spears was suspended from his role effective today.

E! News has learned from the courtroom that business owner John Zabel will be the temporary conservator of the estate through the end of the year. Britney's attorney stated he plans to file his own petition in the next 30-45 days to terminate the entire conservatorship with a formal plan.

Britney was not present for the hearing. Her parents were present on the phone, but didn't speak during the proceedings.

Earlier this month, Jamie, who has served as conservator of Britney's estate for the past 13 years, submitted a petition to ask a judge to choose whether to terminate the conservatorship of Britney's person and estate. Britney's attorney previously filed court papers in July to replace Jamie with another conservator.

Jamie's legal team wrote that the conservatorship helped the singer "get through a major life crisis, rehabilitate and advance her career, and put her finances and her affairs in order. But recently, things have changed."