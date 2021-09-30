This Was Katy Perry's Favorite Thing About Her First Year With Daughter Daisy

We really shouldn't be surprised that at just 12 months old, Daisy Dove Bloom already has quite the discerning taste in music.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, Katy Perry revealed her daughter's go-to is a 1970s classic. "Daisy's favorite song is 'Lovely Day,'" she said, the Bill Withers' hit just one of millions featured in a new collaboration that saw the five-time American Music Award winner teaming with BEHR paint and Spotify to help music and interior design lovers create the color palette of their dreams.
Having already designed her own 12-hue line of shades for the paint company, Perry helped launch MUSIC IN COLOR by BEHR, what the brand is calling "an interactive audio representation of colors Katy Perry experiences through music."
Users can name any track in Spotify's 50 million-plus library and the tool will analyze it—based on vital characteristics like the song's tempo and key—and suggest a complementary paint shade.
"It was so effortless and fun to collaborate with a platform I use every day in a new way," Perry raved. "I've always experienced the connection between music and color and used it to express myself as an artist, so when BEHR came to me with an idea that married those two things in a way that helped people discover and select new colors, I was happy to be a part of it and help shape the MUSIC IN COLOR tool."
Plus it's helped spark some inspiration as the 36-year-old finds herself smack dab "in the middle of a renovation project" at the three-story Montecito, Calif., mansion she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom.
Though she noted she's "been exploring a lot of neutrals in my own personal wardrobe lately," she still has love for her "go-to happy" palette of pastel shades and would be down to cover every last wall of the six-bedroom space in Breezeway—a soft, sea glass green.
Except for, perhaps, Daisy's nursery, which could get a bold infusion of Bonfire Night, the medium-dark orange that pairs with the toddler's beloved Bill Withers track. Admitted Perry, "It was really fun to think about maybe even painting a room to match a song."
The collaboration, which includes Perry dancing to some of her own tunes in the short promotional film, Katy in Color, also ignited a different creative flicker.
"Having 'Waking Up In Vegas' in the film definitely got me excited for my Vegas residency, which I am currently prepping for right now," she said of the gig that will see her setting up shop at Resort World Las Vegas starting Dec. 29. And though she just released Smile last August, mere days after she and Bloom welcomed Daisy into the world, a seventh disc isn't allllll that far off.
"I never stop writing," she insisted. "I'm always imagining and dreaming of the future."
For now, though, she's mostly reveling in her present.
Having Daisy changed her life in all the best ways, she's raved time and time again. "I think that you realize that when you become a mother...you just have to focus on being a mom," she noted in a January Instagram Live. "And it's not because you don't love other people, it's not because of anything besides you just want to be a great mom."
And she would 10/10 recommend the experience to anyone, no notes.
Asked her favorite part about spending this past year with her little trio (plus Bloom's 10-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr), she raved to E! News about enjoying the "overall growth and balance" she's experienced.
Daisy's arrival shifted everything from the food she eats ("I went through this huge transformation after having Daisy about, what am I putting into my body?" Perry confessed to health-conscious Kerr in an April Instagram Live) to where she lives (her and Bloom's Montecito spread offers nearly nine acres of private space just miles from where she grew up in Santa Barbara) to the way she approaches life's biggest decisions.
The most satisfying change, though, she told E! News, has been simply, "Having a family of my own and being able to slow down; recalibrating my life and what I make a priority, and what brings me true happiness."
In other words, just one look at her and she knows it's going to be a lovely dayyyyyyyyy.