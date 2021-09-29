The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Breaks His Silence on Morgan Willett Breakup

Johnny Bananas may be a public figure, but when it comes to his split from Morgan Willet, he's keeping things private.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Challenge reality star said that he wants to heal from their breakup away from the public eye. "My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I've always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this," he explained, "this is something I'm really going to keep close to the cuff."
The Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast host added, "I think we're both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."
On Monday, Sept. 27, Morgan confirmed the breakup exclusively to E! News, saying that she felt compelled to share the news since she's "always tried my best to be an open book."
"While I feel heartbroken, I'm thankful to know the truth," she continued. "Johnny is someone I loved & respected very much and so I will be taking some time to heal and process it all."
Morgan and Johnny's followers began to suspect something was amiss between the pair when she recently wrote on her Instagram Stories that she was feeling "sad and very betrayed."
Morgan added that she was going on a family vacation and didn't want people to think she doesn't have her bad days. She reflected, "It's times like these where I wonder if life would be easier if my life was not in such a public setting, so I could decipher my own feelings without the pressure of what people may think or conclude."
Their split comes two years after they began dating on The Challenge: War of the Worlds in 2019. Their relationship blossomed once the pair left the MTV reality show, with Morgan previously telling E! News that Johnny has a softer side to him when the cameras aren't rolling.
"It's so funny because people always say, ‘You're dating Johnny Bananas!' And I'm like no, I'm dating John Devenanzio!" Morgan shared. "He really does a good job at separating his TV character from his real life character. And while yes, he still cracks jokes constantly (mainly on my behalf), he's a sweetheart and really affectionate."
While Morgan tries to be transparent with her followers, she told E! News, "Thank you to everyone for the support and when I'm ready to share more, I will. For now, I'm just focused on spending time with my family."