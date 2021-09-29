The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Breaks His Silence on Morgan Willett Breakup

Watch : Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart and More 2020 Celebrity Breakups

Johnny Bananas may be a public figure, but when it comes to his split from Morgan Willet, he's keeping things private.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, The Challenge reality star said that he wants to heal from their breakup away from the public eye. "My thing is I put a lot of my private life out there for everyone to see. I've always been an open book when it comes to pretty much every aspect of my life, but in a situation like this," he explained, "this is something I'm really going to keep close to the cuff."

The Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast host added, "I think we're both really going through it right now and I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."

On Monday, Sept. 27, Morgan confirmed the breakup exclusively to E! News, saying that she felt compelled to share the news since she's "always tried my best to be an open book."