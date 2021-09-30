Here's What RHOP's Mia Thornton Was Thinking When She Threw Salad in Candiace Dillard's Face

Forget spilling tea, Mia Thornton is throwing salad.
The Real Housewives of Potomac star is opening up about what caused her to throw a fist full of lettuce at co-star Candiace Dillard during an argument turned food fight that's teased in the preview for this Sunday's RHOP episode airing on Oct. 3.
"I had had enough," Mia told E! News exclusively of her already iconic outburst. "It was like, I just completely had enough. Eat the salad and just be quiet! And let's just move on to the next moment."
Mia added, "And it's crazy because my husband's like, ‘I know that side of you, Mia. I wasn't sure you were going to share that side.' And I was like, ‘She asked for it.'"
During last week's episode, Mia called Candiace's music video shoot "low budget" and inquired if Candiace pays her husband/manager Chris Bassett a salary. It's clear their drama only gets worse during this Sunday's couples' trip.
The Bravolebrity admitted that her "most heated moments [are] with Wendy [Osefo] and Candiace" this season.
"I think it's just because we have strong personalities," Mia explained. "Anytime you get strong personalities together in a room, our alpha female lioness comes out. We all would have to like make ourselves prominent. We weren't really gelling well...I know that Wendy and I have more in common than we may even know yet—but I will say that it was a hard time. We were like, ‘OK who is the queen of this castle?' And of course it was going to be me."
Earlier this season, Mia admitted to E! News it was hard making friends with her RHOP co-stars because it "doesn't come natural to me."
"Making friends is always a challenge for me. A lot of times I'm so about my business and I'm so focused on what I need to do and just building our empire that I don't have time for outside friends," she explained. "People gravitate towards me, typically it's other female founders or other people who are just not necessarily looking for a friendship. They're looking for a business acquaintance, and I can do that all day long. So it was hard for me to naturally gravitate towards anybody."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
