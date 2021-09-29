Bling Empire's Christine Chiu Teases Season 2's "Major Shockers"

Watch : Christine Chiu Dishes on "DWTS" & "Bling Empire" S2 New Faces

Double the Bling, double the trouble?

Bling Empire's Christine Chiu exclusively teased why season two for the hit Netflix series will "blow your socks off" during E! News' Daily Pop on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

"There's some major shockers," Christine hinted, while adding that she "cannot confirm or deny" her feud with co-star Anna Shay is still ongoing. "There are more shocking things that will come out. Some fresh faces, some new dynamics, but at the end of the day, it really is about family and friendship and heart."

Christine added, "I know we get crazy, I know we're flashing a lot of bling, but we're human and we all have struggles and get to go through that journey together. And more Baby G, hopefully!"

The Dancing With the Stars contestant also detailed her "boot camp" training schedule for the competition. "It's so much fun, I'm having the time of my life," Christine continued. "I adore and am obsessed with my mentor pro dancer, but girls, this is hours and hours and hours of shaking it, kicking it, twirling."