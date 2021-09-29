Halsey's Birthday Gift to Fans Includes the Cutest Photos of Baby Ender Yet

Watch : Halsey Gives Birth to First Baby With Alev Aydin

Halsey sure isn't bad at celebrating birthdays!

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the "Without Me" singer turned 27 years young. And while we have no doubt a private celebration was on the agenda, Halsey decided to gift fans a special treat on Instagram.

While starting the day, the musician shared new photos of 2-month-old baby boy Ender. Spoiler alert: He's pretty darn cute.

"The best birthday gift there is," Halsey wrote on Instagram while sharing two photos of their growing baby being held by screenwriter dad Alev Aydin. As for Ender's outfit of the day, credit has to be given to Mom for dressing him in a colorful onesie and a blue beanie that's perfect for fall. "The angel," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Sweet little Ender."

Ever since welcoming their first child with Alev in July, the "Colors" singer has been soaking up the joys of motherhood.