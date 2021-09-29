Halsey's Birthday Gift to Fans Includes the Cutest Photos of Baby Ender Yet

Halsey sure isn't bad at celebrating birthdays!
On Wednesday, Sept. 29, the "Without Me" singer turned 27 years young. And while we have no doubt a private celebration was on the agenda, Halsey decided to gift fans a special treat on Instagram.
While starting the day, the musician shared new photos of 2-month-old baby boy Ender. Spoiler alert: He's pretty darn cute.
"The best birthday gift there is," Halsey wrote on Instagram while sharing two photos of their growing baby being held by screenwriter dad Alev Aydin. As for Ender's outfit of the day, credit has to be given to Mom for dressing him in a colorful onesie and a blue beanie that's perfect for fall. "The angel," one fan wrote in the comments section. Another added, "Sweet little Ender."
Ever since welcoming their first child with Alev in July, the "Colors" singer has been soaking up the joys of motherhood.
And while they're hesitant to do interviews after feeling "disrespected" due to misgendering in a recent article, Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, is still providing fans a glimpse into their new life as a mom.
"My pregnancy has changed my body so much," the performer wrote. "Learning how to have a personal sense of style when you're not used to your new shapes has become a real struggle. To all the mommas (or really just anyone going thru something similar) I feeeel you."
Halsey continued, "My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts."
As for fans calling Halsey a "milf," the singer doesn't mind the term one bit. "Hell yeah," they previously wrote on Twitter. "I waited my whole life for this!!!!"
Looking ahead, Halsey is preparing to get back onstage. On Oct. 9, the artist is set to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live with host Kim Kardashian.
"5th times the…charm? See you sooooon," they joked when making the announcement on Instagram. Halsey previously appeared on the show in 2018, 2019 and 2020. In 2019, they pulled double duty as host and performer. Consider our DVRs set.
(E! and Saturday Night Live are part of the NBCUniversal family)