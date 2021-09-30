Remembering Every Detail of Justin and Hailey Bieber's Dream Southern Wedding

Watch : Hailey Bieber Reveals When She Knew Justin Was "The One"

Asked to sketch out her perfect vows, Hailey Bieber (then still using her given surname of Baldwin) had an answer at the ready.

"I just picture lights strung everywhere," she mused to The Cut during a September 2018 breakfast celebrating her role as an ambassador for bareMinerals. "I think having it in the woods would be so beautiful."

The then-21-year-old had already dispatched a wedding planner to start scouting locations, preferably near her home base on the West Coast, and she remained unbothered by any opinions that she might be too young to commit to this type of forever with fiancé Justin Bieber just a few months after they'd reconciled their teenage romance.

"My sister was 24 when she got married," she noted of Alaia Baldwin's 2017 vows, and dad Stephen Baldwin and graphic designer mom Kennya Deodato "also got married when they were young, too. I see no reason to wait. When you know it's right, it's right."