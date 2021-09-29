Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian and North West Are Twinning With Matching Face Tattoos

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 29, 2021
Watch: Kim Kardashian's Daughter North West Rocks Edgy Face Tattoos

We're going gaga for North West's goth style

The glam eight-year-old showed off new temporary face and neck tattoos to match mom Kim Kardashian in an adorable Instagram selfie, shared on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "TATS," the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star captioned with a rock on emoji. 

Kim opted for a bumblebee, mandala and broken heart face tattoos, as she points up with her tongue out to highlight North's own ink. Her eldest child rocked "wanderlust" waves, a diamond, sun, butterfly and smiley face tats, with a cursive reminder for "good vibes" under her right eye. 

North previously donned edgy face tattoos for dad Kanye West's Donda album listening party on Aug. 6. Kim even shared how her "sidekick" North is a "full goth girl" fashionista. "North is like goth—she's into Hot Topic," Kim revealed during the Sept. 16 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show"She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath."

North West's Cutest Pictures

And, even North's cousin Penelope Disick joined in on the tattoo dress up party. Kourtney Kardashian's daughter explored her punk side with an anchor cheek tat and similar cursive writing along the bridge of her nose, after debuting her rocker dyed red hair last month. 

See North and Kim's adorable tattoo looks, plus relive their best moments below. 

Crazy Tats

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and North shared matching face tattoos in Sept. 2021. 

Bedtime Cuddles

"Good Night!" Kim captioned a sweet photo next to a smiling North in May 2021. 

Nothing But Love

For this photo with North and Saint, Kim simply put a red heart a emoji in the caption.

Like Mother, Like Daughter

"TWINZIES," Kim captioned this photo of her and North, posted in April 2020.

Matching Merch

Kim and North matching yet again—this time with Kanye West sweatshirts!

School Drop Off

North was Kim's mini-me in this adorable mother-daughter selfie. 

Up, Up and Away

Another day, another adventure!

Baby's First Runway

Kim supports her little girl as she makes her runway debut at the L.O.L. Surprise! fashion show. 

Mother-Daughter Moment

Work it, ladies!

BFFs

"My bestie."

Tennis Duo

How cute is this pic of Kim and North on the tennis court?

Kisses

"Girls day!" Kim wrote on Instagram.

Rob Kardashian's Birthday Party

The two celebrate Kim's brother's 29th birthday.

Mom & Me in NYC

North adorably ties to catch a snowflake on her tongue while out and about with Kim in New York.

Twinning

Like mother, like daughter! Kim and Nori wear matching braids for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

Curly-Haired Cutie

North's beautiful curls are on full display as she hangs out with her mama in an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit.

Disney Day

Mom and daughter both sported mouse ears at the little girl's second birthday in Disneyland.

Swim Fan

North looks so cute fresh out of the pool!

Baby Hairs

Loving this throwback to baby North!

Beauty Sleep

Sleepy North!

Cake, Cake, Cake!

The birthday girl looks super happy.

Fashionistas

She may be at a fashion show, but North can't help but be cozy in mom's arms! 

Blue Steel

North has so many of Kim's amazing qualities! 

LOL!

Laughing!

Closet Chaos

Looks like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree...

Photo Op

XOXO

Zoo Day

How fun does this mommy and daughter day trip to the zoo look? (Okay, and Dad!)

Multitasking Mom

Even when she's working, Kim always has time and space for North! 

Gotcha!

There's always time for play. 

Sweet Kisses

She loves kisses from mommy Kim. 

