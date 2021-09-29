How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Daughter Reacted After Learning They Met on TV

Watch : A Blast From Interviews Past: Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher

It looks like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids haven't been introduced to Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso just yet.

While walking the red carpet at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, the 38-year-old actress revealed their daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, haven't seen That '70s Show.

"No, they're little," she exclusively told E! News. "They're not on adult Netflix, they're on kid Netflix. No, they haven't."

Although, Kunis said her little ones did just learn that their parents met through the comedy, which followed teenagers living in Wisconsin in the '70s.

"Somebody told them that mommy and daddy met on a show, and so our daughter was like, 'What does this mean?'" she continued. "So we try to explain it to her in the most, like, safe way. I don't know if it registers, I don't even know if she cares. But no, they've never seen it."