How Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s Daughter Reacted After Learning They Met on TV

It looks like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's kids haven't been introduced to Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso just yet.
While walking the red carpet at the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute for Transformative Medicine of USC in Los Angeles on Sept. 28, the 38-year-old actress revealed their daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, haven't seen That '70s Show.
"No, they're little," she exclusively told E! News. "They're not on adult Netflix, they're on kid Netflix. No, they haven't."
Although, Kunis said her little ones did just learn that their parents met through the comedy, which followed teenagers living in Wisconsin in the '70s.
"Somebody told them that mommy and daddy met on a show, and so our daughter was like, 'What does this mean?'" she continued. "So we try to explain it to her in the most, like, safe way. I don't know if it registers, I don't even know if she cares. But no, they've never seen it."
While Kunis and Kutcher's characters dated on That '70s Show, the co-stars started off strictly as pals.
"Like, Ashton did my chemistry homework for me," she said on a 2016 episode of The Late Show With James Corden. "Like, he was so not the guy that I was like, 'You're so hot.'"
The two went their separate ways and formed relationships with other people. Kunis started dating Macaulay Culkin from about 2002 to 2010. As she recalled to Dax Shepard on a 2018 episode of Armchair Expert, she was then single for two years. Meanwhile, Kutcher married Demi Moore in 2005. In 2011, they announced they were ending their six-year marriage. The following year they filed for divorce, which was finalized in 2013.
Over the years, Kunis and Kutcher kept in touch via AOL instant messenger. "So we'd always be like, 'Hey! How's it going?' How's life?'" she recalled to Corden. "But we both had independent relationships, had a whole separate life."
It wasn't until the 2012 Golden Globes following Kutcher and Moore's breakup announcement that he and Kunis reconnected. She described the moment as one "you hear or see in the movies."
"Like, your heart skips a beat and it happened with Ashton," she continued. "And I was like, 'Stop it.' Like, I was like, 'No.' It was the weirdest thing. I was like, this isn't happening."
Kutcher then set her up on a blind date with someone else; however, the guy never showed up. As she said on Armchair Expert, "That was the night he and I hooked up."
Kutcher and Kunis welcomed their first child together in 2014 and tied the knot in 2015. The rest, as they say, is history.
Kutcher and Kunis aren't the only ones from the cast to hold off on showing their kids That '70's Show. Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez, also told E! News in July that he won't be showing his 7-month-old daughter with fiancée Amanda Pacheco, Nakano Oceana Valderrama, anytime soon.
"I think I'm going to introduce her to Handy Manny first," he said. "If you remember, I did Handy Manny on the Disney Channel for a long time, and it was an amazing show—really funny. So, I think that will be the first thing I introduce her to will be Handy Manny."
- Reporting by Spencer Lubitz