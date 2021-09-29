Teen Mom's Amber Portwood Sends Tearful Apology to Daughter Leah Amid Strained Relationship

Watch : Amber Portwood Considers Ex Gary Shirley Part of the Family

Amber Portwood is continuing to take steps to try to mend her "strained" relationship with her daughter Leah.

During the Sept. 28 episode of Teen Mom OG, the 31-year-old reality TV star, who shares Leah with her ex Gary Shirley, revealed it'd been "a couple months" since she last spoke to her 12-year-old child.

"I wanted us to have a great, you know, co-parenting family that I thought we had until it became weird," she told a producer. "And then all of a sudden, Leah just started acting weird and turning on me."

While Amber noted she'd been trying to give Leah space, she said she'll never give up on their relationship.

"Leah's my daughter. This is not her," she continued. "She does not ignore me like this. Even if I take responsibility for every single wrongdoings I've ever done, it just feels like it's never enough. All I can say is sorry and try to move forward. I can't sit here and have her think things that aren't true about me because I am her mother."