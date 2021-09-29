Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gabrielle Union Reveals the NSFW Reason She Had to Explain the Eggplant Emoji to Dwyane Wade

Almost everyone knows what that particular emoji is used for—well, everyone expect for Dwyane Wade, as Gabrielle Union hilariously revealed. Watch her interview with Jimmy Kimmel for the story.

Gabrielle Union is teaching her man all the language used for the ‘gram.
 
The You Got Anything Stronger? author made the hilarious revelation during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 28. When host Jimmy Kimmel highlighted her husband Dwyane Wade's show-stopping fashion choices, Gabrielle explained that sometimes she dishes out advice to her man about pants that are—on the slimmer-fitting side.
 
"And the thing about a slim fit pant," the actress explained. "If you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman—I was like, ‘Uh, there's lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut." For good measure, Gabrielle also joked, "I could see your heartbeat."
 
Obviously not up to speed on why posing in those particular pants would attract comments involving a particular veggie, Gabrielle recalled Dwyane asking, "He's like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'" And after Jimmy asked the actress if he "really doesn't know," she responded, "He knows now. I think it's the goal. I think it's the goal to have his comments section filled with eggplant [emojis]."

The Bring It On star—who shares a number of personal details in her latest memoir—also revealed to Jimmy that she is a "connoisseur" when it comes to visiting strip clubs.

Sunny Hostin Addresses The View's "Triggering" Episode

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Kevin Federline Divorce

When asked about how many times she would guess she goes on a yearly average, she noted, "Pre-pandemic, I don't know, 10 or 15 times, I would say." And you won't believe the amount of cash she drops while she's there.

Watch the interview above to find out!

