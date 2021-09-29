Gabrielle Union Reveals the NSFW Reason She Had to Explain the Eggplant Emoji to Dwyane Wade

Watch : Gabrielle Union on Dwyane Wade Fathering Baby With Another Woman

Gabrielle Union is teaching her man all the language used for the ‘gram.



The You Got Anything Stronger? author made the hilarious revelation during the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Sept. 28. When host Jimmy Kimmel highlighted her husband Dwyane Wade's show-stopping fashion choices, Gabrielle explained that sometimes she dishes out advice to her man about pants that are—on the slimmer-fitting side.



"And the thing about a slim fit pant," the actress explained. "If you are a blessed person, a blessed gentleman—I was like, ‘Uh, there's lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut." For good measure, Gabrielle also joked, "I could see your heartbeat."



Obviously not up to speed on why posing in those particular pants would attract comments involving a particular veggie, Gabrielle recalled Dwyane asking, "He's like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'" And after Jimmy asked the actress if he "really doesn't know," she responded, "He knows now. I think it's the goal. I think it's the goal to have his comments section filled with eggplant [emojis]."