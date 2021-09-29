Leah Remini Explains Why She Doesn't "Respect" Laura Prepon's Handling of Scientology Exit

Leah Remini is explaining why she had issues with how Laura Prepon handled her exit from the Church of Scientology.
During a video interview with Daily Beast Live posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Leah, 51, was asked about the That '70s Show alum stating last month that she was no longer associated with Scientology. In her response, Leah said she thought the 41-year-old actress could have more effectively used her platform to help others. After all, Leah, who was a lifelong Scientology member before exiting in 2013, has become known for speaking out against the Church.
Leah told the outlet she "reached out" to Laura to express this, but added that "not everybody who has a voice uses it." The King of Queens star went on to say she herself felt she had a responsibility to become an outspoken critic of the organization after having actively helped to recruit members for many years.
"I got people into Scientology—I promoted it most of my life," Leah shared. "For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people's lives."
Leah, whose Emmy-winning series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath ran for three seasons, said that "not everybody feels that they have a responsibility" to be so vocal about the alleged harm that Leah feels the Church has caused.
"Some people, like Laura, feel they don't have a responsibility to speak out," she continued. "Do I respect it? I mean, not really."
During an August interview with People magazine, Laura, who has not publicly responded to Leah's remarks, revealed she has exited the Church of Scientology.
"I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it's no longer part of my life," Laura said at the time. The star went on to say that she and husband Ben Foster "meditate daily, and I'm really liking it."
The Church of Scientology has fought back against Leah's criticism over the years, generally characterizing Leah as a bitter opportunist. The organization has previously referred to Leah's actions as "dangerous and irresponsible" and dismissed her criticism as "false attacks."
Leah's comments to Daily Beast Live can be seen in the above video.