Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Leah Remini Explains Why She Doesn't "Respect" Laura Prepon's Handling of Scientology Exit

Leah Remini, a former Church of Scientology member who has become an ardent critic of it, shared why she doesn't "respect" the way Laura Prepon chose to exit the organization.

By Ryan Gajewski Sep 29, 2021 11:45 AMTags
ControversyReligionLaura PreponCelebritiesLeah Remini
Watch: Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Leah Remini is explaining why she had issues with how Laura Prepon handled her exit from the Church of Scientology.

During a video interview with Daily Beast Live posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Leah, 51, was asked about the That '70s Show alum stating last month that she was no longer associated with Scientology. In her response, Leah said she thought the 41-year-old actress could have more effectively used her platform to help others. After all, Leah, who was a lifelong Scientology member before exiting in 2013, has become known for speaking out against the Church

Leah told the outlet she "reached out" to Laura to express this, but added that "not everybody who has a voice uses it." The King of Queens star went on to say she herself felt she had a responsibility to become an outspoken critic of the organization after having actively helped to recruit members for many years.  

photos
That '70s Show: Where Are They Now?

"I got people into Scientology—I promoted it most of my life," Leah shared. "For those of us who were in the public eye and who were speaking on behalf of Scientology, getting people into Scientology, I feel that we have a responsibility to do the work when we find out that none of those things we were doing was not only [not] helpful, but damaging and very harmful to people's lives."

Trending Stories

1

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

2

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

3

Sunny Hostin Addresses The View's "Triggering" Episode

Leah, whose Emmy-winning series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath ran for three seasons, said that "not everybody feels that they have a responsibility" to be so vocal about the alleged harm that Leah feels the Church has caused

"Some people, like Laura, feel they don't have a responsibility to speak out," she continued. "Do I respect it? I mean, not really."

Eric McCandless via Getty Images, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

During an August interview with People magazine, Laura, who has not publicly responded to Leah's remarks, revealed she has exited the Church of Scientology.

"I haven't practiced Scientology in close to five years, and it's no longer part of my life," Laura said at the time. The star went on to say that she and husband Ben Foster "meditate daily, and I'm really liking it."

The Church of Scientology has fought back against Leah's criticism over the years, generally characterizing Leah as a bitter opportunist. The organization has previously referred to Leah's actions as "dangerous and irresponsible" and dismissed her criticism as "false attacks." 

Leah's comments to Daily Beast Live can be seen in the above video. 

Trending Stories

1

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

2

Gabby Petito's Friend Details "Rocky" Relationship With Brian Laundrie

3

Sunny Hostin Addresses The View's "Triggering" Episode

4

Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Kevin Federline Divorce

5

DWTS Sends Home First Celeb Amid Cheryl's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Latest News

Amber Portwood Sends Daughter an Apology Amid Strained Relationship

The NSFW Reason Gabrielle Union Taught Dwyane Wade the Eggplant Emoji

13 of the Best Products for Dark Spots & Acne Scars

Why Leah Remini Doesn't "Respect" How Laura Prepon Exited Scientology

Holiday 2021 Beauty Gift Sets You'll Want to Give and Receive

10 Deals on Shackets That Are Too Good to Be True

Remember Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Dreamy Hamptons Wedding?