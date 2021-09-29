Leah Remini Explains Why She Doesn't "Respect" Laura Prepon's Handling of Scientology Exit

Watch : Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Leah Remini is explaining why she had issues with how Laura Prepon handled her exit from the Church of Scientology.

During a video interview with Daily Beast Live posted to YouTube on Tuesday, Sept. 28, Leah, 51, was asked about the That '70s Show alum stating last month that she was no longer associated with Scientology. In her response, Leah said she thought the 41-year-old actress could have more effectively used her platform to help others. After all, Leah, who was a lifelong Scientology member before exiting in 2013, has become known for speaking out against the Church.

Leah told the outlet she "reached out" to Laura to express this, but added that "not everybody who has a voice uses it." The King of Queens star went on to say she herself felt she had a responsibility to become an outspoken critic of the organization after having actively helped to recruit members for many years.