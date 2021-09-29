Chrissy Teigen Honors the "Son We Almost Had" in Heart-Wrenching Message

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Says She'll Never Be Pregnant Again After Loss

Chrissy Teigen is sharing an emotional tribute to late son Jack.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the 35-year-old star took to Instagram to honor Jack one year after she and husband John Legend suffered the painful pregnancy loss. The one-year anniversary also happened to fall on 2021 National Sons Day.

Earlier in the day, Chrissy had shared a carousel of photos as a Sons Day tribute to Miles, 3, and she also joked that Miles may someday compare this post to the National Daughters Day one she had recently done for Luna, 5, on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Then, the Lip Sync Battle co-host shared a photo from one year ago of herself sobbing in her hospital bed as John comforted her. She was 20 weeks pregnant at the time.

"and to the son we almost had," Chrissy captioned it. "a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn't want to. i didn't get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle."