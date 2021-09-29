Amanda Bynes Spotted on Rare Los Angeles Outing With Fiancé Paul Michael

Amanda Bynes appears to have what a lot of people would want as her romance with fiancé Paul Michael continues to thrive.
In newly released photos, the 35-year-old What a Girl Wants star enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles with Paul on Saturday, Sept. 25. The couple, who first made their romance public in early 2020, appeared to be enjoying a relaxing stroll together.
During the outing, Amanda wore a gray T-shirt and pink skirt, while her partner went with a white T-shirt, tan sweats and Las Vegas Raiders cap.
Notably, both of them wore rings on their ring fingers, leading social media users and some media outlets to speculate on whether they had quietly tied the knot. However, the star's attorney told E! News that the couple has not wed.
Amanda has generally eschewed the limelight in recent years, and the couple tends to keep a low profile by not sharing much about their relationship. However, during an exclusive interview in December, Paul told E! News that things couldn't be going better.
"We take good care of each other, and we're understanding of one another, and she is a good listener, and we're there for each other," he said at the time. "We have the best time, and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."
Back in February 2020, Amanda announced their engagement, and E! News later learned that the pair met in rehab and had been dating for a few months. Three weeks after announcing the engagement, the She's the Man star shared that they had parted ways, although they seemed to have patched things up shortly thereafter.
In a May 2020 Instagram post, Amanda updated fans on her life by posting that she was working on her bachelor's degree from FIDM and had been dealing with social anxiety that led her to take a two-month break from school. "Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul," she added back then.
Amanda continues to be under her parents' conservatorship, and a source told E! News earlier this month that the star and her parents have "strengthened their bond" during the ongoing pandemic following years of turmoil.
"Her relationship with her parents is wonderful at the moment," shared the insider, who also added that Amanda has been "doing better than ever."