Amanda Bynes Spotted on Rare Los Angeles Outing With Fiancé Paul Michael

Watch : Amanda Bynes' Quiet Life Out of the Spotlight

Amanda Bynes appears to have what a lot of people would want as her romance with fiancé Paul Michael continues to thrive.

In newly released photos, the 35-year-old What a Girl Wants star enjoyed a day out in Los Angeles with Paul on Saturday, Sept. 25. The couple, who first made their romance public in early 2020, appeared to be enjoying a relaxing stroll together.

During the outing, Amanda wore a gray T-shirt and pink skirt, while her partner went with a white T-shirt, tan sweats and Las Vegas Raiders cap.

Notably, both of them wore rings on their ring fingers, leading social media users and some media outlets to speculate on whether they had quietly tied the knot. However, the star's attorney told E! News that the couple has not wed.

Amanda has generally eschewed the limelight in recent years, and the couple tends to keep a low profile by not sharing much about their relationship. However, during an exclusive interview in December, Paul told E! News that things couldn't be going better.