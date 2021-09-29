Bachelor in Paradise's Ivan Hall Exits After Producers Discover His "Giant Mistake"

Things went from messy to messier for Ivan Hall on Bachelor in Paradise.
On the Tuesday, Sept. 28 episode, Wells Adams pulled Ivan aside for a private conversation to discuss his behavior from the night prior while he and the cast had been sequestered at a hotel amid a dangerous storm. During the chat, Ivan came clean about having snuck out of his hotel room late at night and using a producer's phone that he found in his room to track down the hotel room for Alexa Caves, an alum of Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor who had not yet appeared on the show and was apparently going to arrive on beach in the coming days.
According to Ivan, he was "feeling lost" that night after Kendall Long had ended their relationship and left the show, and Alexa had been a person he'd been hoping to see on the beach. He told Wells he spent a number of hours in Alexa's room, leading Wells to ask Ivan to share everything with the rest of the cast, after which a contrite Ivan announced he was leaving the show.
"It was wrong of me—I shouldn't have gone around the system," Ivan told Wells. "My mind was just in a weird place, and I was wrong. You know, love makes you do weird, crazy things. I made a mistake, and it was a giant mistake."
During his goodbye speech to the group, the second runner-up from Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette said he was "sorry to let you down" and particularly apologized to Chelsea Vaughn, who he had kissed earlier that day, which had led to a heated confrontation with Aaron Clancy at the time. Ivan told everyone he would have turned down Chelsea's rose had it been offered, leading her to tell the camera that she didn't appreciate his "audacity."
As the drama aired, Ivan posted a GIF to his Instagram Story of himself shaking his head on the show, adding the message, "The way @bachelorinparadise is going tonight."
During the episode, Ivan also retweeted his own tweet from last week that stated, "Whoever gets my first post paradise podcast interview is going to get some gold." In the retweet, he added the note, "Still can't wait for this."
All of this came after viewers had just watched Aaron and Ivan exchanging threats earlier that day as they competed for Chelsea's affections. Aaron was upset that Ivan and Chelsea kissed after Ivan told the guys that he wouldn't try to take anyone's rose, but Ivan adamantly claimed that Chelsea asked him to talk.
Then, Chelsea got wind of the situation and confirmed it was in fact Ivan who had asked her to share one-on-one time, leading a number of cast members to refer to him as a liar.
One co-star feeling particularly betrayed was Riley Christian, who had raised his voice with Aaron before realizing Ivan had indeed initiated the sit-down with her. As Ivan left, Riley offered support but told him he was "disappointed" in his actions, and Riley also used expletives to the camera while admitting to feeling "blindsided."
In his ride home, Ivan shared, "I was being selfish when I went to go meet Alexa. I hate that I've put a sour note on the rose ceremony. I don't want anybody to feel bad for me at all. I made a choice, and I have to own that choice. And I'm gonna continue to think about this and regret it. And I'll live with this for the rest of my life."
For her part, Alexa shared a smiling selfie to her Instagram just before the drama and wrote in part, "Mind ya business."
To see who else went home during the rose ceremony, continue scrolling. Bachelor in Paradise airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.