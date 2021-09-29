13 of the Best Products for Dark Spots & Acne Scars

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Who else is doing damage control for their skin after spending too much time outside this summer? I know I must not be the only one.

Whether your sunscreen routine faltered or you dealt with borderline painful breakouts all summer long, you're probably in the market for some products that will help even out and brighten skin tone. While we should all embrace zits, scars and dark spots because that's what makes us human, it can be easier said than done. Trust me when I say, my skin and I have been at odds with one another since One Direction formed. Acne scars and dark spots are familiar friends at this point.

It wasn't until we all were forced into lockdown in 2020 that I started to listen to what my skin needed. With more time at home, I ditched makeup and focused on healing my skin from the inside out. Besides keeping breakouts at bay, one of the areas I wanted to focus on was fading stubborn acne scars and dark spots that would not go away. Thanks to TikTok, I found some pretty amazing and encouraging skincare gurus that recommended products like Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum and Versed's Weekend Glow Daily Brightening Solution in addition to educating me on which ingredients would help me get filter-free skin.