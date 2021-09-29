All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 7

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. After last week's cliffhanger, the cast wasted zero time getting into the drama. Plus, this episode was a lot longer than usual, so there was just so much to unpack with these burgeoning relationships. And, of course, there is a lot of fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this season, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for vacation style inspo.
We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Show Me Your Mumu, SHEIN, Revolve, Dynamite Clothing, White Fox Boutique, and more.
Becca Kufrin looked adorable a light blue mini dress for this week's cocktail party and rose ceremony.
Show Me Your Mumu Eden Mini Dress
You'll feel like a Bachelorette in Paradise in this Show Me Your Mumu mini dress. This square-beck dress has comfortable, stretchy fabric and thicker straps to make you feel secure and confident. You can also nab this look in white.
Last week, we saw Tia Booth express her frustrations with Blake Monar prior to the rose ceremony. She wanted him to put more into their relationship and he wanted exact instructions on what to do. The conversation was awkward for sure, but at least Tia served up another great fashion moment for the viewers, which we got to see for two weeks in a row.
SHEIN Tie Front Top With Paperbag Waist Shorts
It's easy to feel put-together in a matching two-piece look. Plus, it's the easiest thing to wear since the outfit is already decided for you. You can even wear the pieces separately. In cooler months, this top would look great with a pair of high-waisted pants and boots. You can even autumn up the shorts a little with some tights or knee-high boots. There are so many possibilities. Plus, you can even reverse the top and wear it backwards if you want. This $20 two-piece set is also available in teal.
Chelsea Vaughn was dragged into some drama between Ivan Hall and Aaron Clancy. Sure, the drama was captivating, but let's talk about that light blue dress! It's a head-turner, for sure.
Superdown Erika Deep V Jersey Maxi
This ice blue maxi dress has it all: a plunging neckline, a high slit at the thigh, and the possibility of some side boob. You will stop traffic in this baby blue dress. You should also check it out in red.
We all knew that Serena Pitt was handing her rose to Joe Amabile at the rose ceremony. She wore a brown, silky mini dress for the night.
Dynamite Clothing Satin Halter Dress
This satin halter dress has a relaxed, comfortable fit. You can even adjust it with the ties in the back. It's also available in jet black if you've been searching for a new LBD.
Anna Redman made a stylish arrival in a green two-piece look, which was just perfect for the beach.
White Fox Boutique Italian Romance Crop & Sunset Views Mini Skirt In Pine
We love an affordable look. The crop top is stunning in this pine green color, but it's also available in some other colors. The halter neck and ruched bust are just so cute for a vacation ensemble or a beach day. Unfortunately, the pine skirt is sold out, but there are other colors to choose from.
Maurissa Gunn looked adorable wearing a floral, white bikini with matching shorts in Paradise. She rocked this ensemble for some girl talk with Becca and Tia and while she watched the guys work out on the beach.
SHEIN Floral Knot Front Bandeau Bikini Swimsuit- 3 Piece Set
This three-piece look has everything you need to feel like you're in Paradise. You get a floral bikini top, bottom, and matching shorts for just $15. You should also check out the pink version, but warning: you'll end up wanting both outfits.
Tia had a rough time waiting around while James Bonsall was on a date with Anna. No one could blame her for stressing out, but we were also watching those scenes wondering where she got that red bikini from.
Show Me Your Mumu Destin Top & Wave Bottom
This red Show Mu Your MuMu bikini has a gold chain print throughout that's basically begging us to throw on one of our favorite gold necklaces. This top has adjustable straps and a comfortable bandeau fit. The Wave Bottom has a high rise and a cheeky look in the back.
It's a shame that Chelsea wasn't on the beach day one because she has the best style. We missed out on so many great looks. This lime green one-piece suit was yet another winner. She can truly pull off any look.
Michael Costello x REVOLVE Seneca One Piece
This bright green, one-piece swimsuit is almost sold out. So, if you love it, now's the time to shop. You can adjust the fit to your comfort with the halter tie at the top and this color is just to die for.
Mykenna Dorn's time in Paradise started out with some tears when she initially struggled to get a date. However, Ed Waisbrot asked her out and they went skating together. During their date, Mykenna wore a silky tank top with ties on shoulder and ruching at the sides.
SHEIN Sollinarry Draped Front Satin Cami Top
This silky draped cami top has ties at the straps and ruching details on the sides. It's available in blue, black, red, champagne, hot pink, and green.
Abigail Heringer wore a a khaki, crocheted knit cover-up while she was chilling at the resort.
SHEIN Halter Knitted Cover Up
We saw this knit cover-up in khaki on the show, but it's also availble in black, white, and a gorgeous emerald green. This will be your go-to bathing suit coverup. It's so classic, yet so trendy at the same time. Plus, you really can't beat this $14 price tag.
—Originally published Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:01 PM PT.