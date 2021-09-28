Actor Daniel Mickelson's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been determined nearly three months after he died at the age of 23.

The rising Hollywood star, who was the older brother of model Meredith Mickelson, passed away due to fentanyl and cocaine toxicity on July 4, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed to E! News.

The actor's manner of death was ruled an accident by officials.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Meredith broke the news on Instagram about her brother's passing and remembered his life with a touching tribute.

"my heart is shattered & to write this feels so wrong and i don't even know what to say," the 22-year-old model began her caption on July 5, alongside a throwback photo of themselves as kids. "Yesterday i lost my brother, best friend & the other half of my heart."

She continued, "There wasn't a person i loved more on this earth. theres no words that can do him justice that i could write."