10 Deals on Shackets That Are Too Good to Be True

Sweater weather has arrived!
While it might not be time for parkas, snow boots and mittens, shackets are finally acceptable to rep during your PSL run. Since we are overly excited to be in cozy mode until spring, we rounded up 10 chic and affordable shackets that are too good to pass up!
Below, styles from Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more styles that won't break the bank.
Uaneo Womens Casual Plaid Wool Shacket
This shacket offers the perfect pop of color to any wardrobe. We love the pink plaid design!
Farysays Womens Single Breasted Shacket
This oatmeal-colored shacket will go with just about anything! Plus, it looks so cozy.
Faux Leather Button-Up Shacket
Elevate your fit with a touch of faux leather! Whether you pair it with some leggings for an effortless post-workout look or some denim for brunch with the girls, you'll look so cute.
PacSun Checkered Denim Shirt Jacket
We are loving this checkered jacket, especially if you are as into mixing patterns as we are.
BDG Stella Snap Button Shirt Jacket
Tie-dye isn't reserved for the summer months. It's a lifestyle. Rep this groovy shacket with some off-white pants and you'll look super chic.
Women's Belted Shirt Jacket - A New Day™
For those of you who wan't to show off your figure and not hide it with an oversized jacket, this belted shacket will have you looking snatched.
Juniors' SO® Houndstooth Fringe Shacket
Available in sizes XS-XXL, you can rock the houndstooth and shacket trends at the same time.
Native Youth Oversized Shacket in Bright Leopard Print
Make a fierce fashion statement with this bold leopard print!
Wklzaqi Womens Corduroy Shirt Jacket
Available in seven fall-approved hues, this corduroy jacket is one of those pieces you won't want to take off when you get home.
Avec Les Filles Star Print Shirt Jacket
Stay cozy and stylish all fall and winter long with this shacket that has us starry-eyed!
Cream Brushed Woven Oversized Longline Shacket
Talk about staying snuggly when you absolutely have to leave the house on a chilly day. This oversized jacket is everything!
