Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She's Dating President Joe Biden's Nephew

Meghan King Edmonds has a new man in her life, and he has a surprising connection to President Joe Biden.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum introduced her new boyfriend Cuffe Biden Owens to the world, writing on Instagram, "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man."

In the casual picture, Cuffe has his arm around Meghan, while she holds him closely.

It's the first photo Meghan has shared with Cuffe, who just so happens to be the commander in chief's nephew.

Cuffe is the son of Valerie Biden Owens, Joe's younger sister and senior advisor to his 2020 presidential campaign.

Over the years, Valerie's been an instrumental figure in the president's life, especially following the death of Biden's first wife Neilia in 1972. According to The New York Times, Valerie said she moved in with Joe and his two sons, Hunter and Beau, following the car accident, because "it was exactly what my brother would have done for me."