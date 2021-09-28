Meghan King Edmonds Reveals She's Dating President Joe Biden's Nephew

Meghan King Edmonds has a new man in her life, and he has a surprising connection to President Joe Biden.
Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum introduced her new boyfriend Cuffe Biden Owens to the world, writing on Instagram, "Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like 'my main squeeze'… so just meet my man."
In the casual picture, Cuffe has his arm around Meghan, while she holds him closely.
It's the first photo Meghan has shared with Cuffe, who just so happens to be the commander in chief's nephew.
Cuffe is the son of Valerie Biden Owens, Joe's younger sister and senior advisor to his 2020 presidential campaign.
Over the years, Valerie's been an instrumental figure in the president's life, especially following the death of Biden's first wife Neilia in 1972. According to The New York Times, Valerie said she moved in with Joe and his two sons, Hunter and Beau, following the car accident, because "it was exactly what my brother would have done for me."
Since then, she and the president have maintained their close ties, with Joe reportedly introducing Valerie to his best friend Jack Owens, a classmate from Syracuse University. They married shortly after she divorced her first husband, Bruce Saunders, and welcomed three kids together.
It's unclear how Meghan was introduced to Cuffe, who is an attorney based out of Los Angeles.
Nonetheless, the mother of three seems happy in her new relationship, which comes months after she split from friend Will Roos earlier this year.
Prior to her relationship with Will, Meghan dated Christian Schauf for six months. However, they split up shortly after she tested positive for coronavirus in November, with a source exclusively telling E! News that Christian "couldn't take all the social media and public attention."
"He ended it shortly after her COVID diagnosis and all the attention that went with it," the insider explained.
Meanwhile, Meghan's ex-husband Jim Edmonds is preparing to marry Kortnie O'Connor, who will be his third wife. In August, Kortnie announced their engagement on Instagram, captioning a pic of her wedding ring, "Dear Diary, A month ago, Jimmy asked me to marry him in the most intimate and personal way. I said yes! Love, Kortnie."