The Original Law & Order Is Coming Back to NBC: Everything We Know

Call a bus, because we can't handle this TV update!

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, NBC announced that the original Law & Order will be revived for a 21st season at the peacock network. This news comes 11 years after the police procedural, which first premiered in 1990 and ran for 20 seasons, went off the air.

Dick Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, appears to be just as excited as we are for the revival. "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," Wolf said in a statement. "This is mine."

According to the announcement, the upcoming reboot will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, with a closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

We can't say we're surprised that NBC has decided to bring back the OG series, as the network tabled another planned spinoff, Law & Order: For the Defense, in July—leaving a vacant spot to be filled by a new (or renewed, to be exact) Wolf production.