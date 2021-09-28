Jesse Palmer Is the New Host of The Bachelor Season 26

Watch : Jason & Molly Reveal the Untold Truth of the "Bachelor" Franchise

Jesse Palmer, will you accept this rose and be the new host of The Bachelor?

Indeed he will. The 42-year-old former football pro is officially taking over the emcee duties for season 26 of the ABC dating franchise, the network announced Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Palmer is certainly familiar with the franchise. He starred on the fifth season of The Bachelor in 2004. He gave his finale rose to Jessica Bowlin, but they broke up shortly after the show aired. He is now engaged to model Emely Fardo.

Palmer said in a statement, "For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own. Falling in love is one of life's greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey."