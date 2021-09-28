Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

ASOS Is Having a Major Sale Right Now—Score Up to 70% Off Cute Fall Must-Haves

Get cardigans, sweater dresses, loungewear and more for under $50!

By Kristine Fellizar Sep 28, 2021 9:55 PMTags
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking for new pieces to add to your fall wardrobe? We've got awesome news. Asos is having a major sale right now, and you can save up to 70% off hundreds of items.

That means you can stock up on trendy sweaters, moto jackets, dresses, accessories and more without having to break the bank. You can also score great deals on brands you love like Free People, Adidas, Nike, and Topshop. There's definitely something in there for everyone.  

With so many sale items to go through, it can get a little overwhelming. So, we did the work for you! Check out our favorite items from the Asos sale below. You'll be wearing these all season long. 

Today's Best Sales & Deals: Alice + Olivia, J.Crew, Murad & More

ASOS Design Boxy Sweater With Volume Sleeves

Think of all the compliments you'll get in this boxy sweater. It's comfy, cozy, and the sleeves make it super cute. Plus, the camel color goes great with anything. 

$45
$16
ASOS

Free People Cloud Ribbed Beanie

Top off your look with the Free People Cloud Ribbed Beanie. This plushy hat will keep your head warm during the colder months. 

$28
$13
ASOS

JDY Tessa Knit Cardigan In Oatmeal

Cardigans are a fall staple, and this knit cardigan has been called the "perfect" one by reviewers. 

$51
$35
ASOS

ASOS Design Slouchy Linen Jacket

We love how versatile this jacket is. Wear it over a dress, put some boots on, and you're good to go. 

$60
$30
ASOS

Free People OG Sweater

If you love Free People as much as we do, you'd know how hard it can be to find a cute sweater at a reasonable price. This black sweater is just $33 right now! 

$78
$33
ASOS

Native Youth Wrap Jacket

Burgundy is such a great color for fall, and this wrap jacket in burgundy is lovely. It's lightweight, perfect for layering, and oh-so stylish. 

$98
$24
ASOS

Threadbare Tall Belted Faux-Leather Coat

Everyone needs a good jacket for fall. This belted faux-leather coat is edgy, well made and very cool. 

$89
$30
ASOS

Brave Soul Grunge Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses are in this season, and this one from Brave Soul is under $10.

$41
$7
ASOS

Vero Moda High Neck Cable Knit Sweater

We love how versatile this sweater is, and the blue is absolutely gorgeous. 

$67
$48
ASOS

ASOS Design Tie Waist Mini Dress

The Tie Waist Mini Dress is one you'll want to wear over and over again in the upcoming months. The color is nice and the belt makes it super flattering. 

$40
$14
ASOS

ASOS Design Relaxed Blazer

This open front blazer is a wardrobe staple. It's flowy, made of textured jersey, and goes with anything. 

$43
$32
ASOS

Free People Villa Cable Pullover

Get this cozy Free People Villa Cable Pullover for 62% off right now. Some sizes have already sold out, so get it while it lasts!

$101
$38
ASOS

Brave Soul Belgium Parka

Parkas are a must-have in your closet, and we're really liking this olive parka from Brave Soul. It's lightweight, the perfect length, and the color is very fall. 

$83
$37
ASOS

Free People Volume Sleeve Sweatshirt

If you haven't noticed by now, we love sleeves with some volume. This sweatshirt from Free People is one that's going in the bag.  

$78
$43
Free People

ASOS Design Lounge Teddy Hoodie & Sweatpants Set

When the weather cool and cloudy, there's nothing we love more than lounging around at home. This cozy hoodie and sweatpants set is perfect for those days. 

$37
$28
ASOS

Topshop Oversized Cardigan

This oversized cardigan from Topshop is one you definitely need to get. The navy color is beautiful, the sweater itself is soft, and the large buttons are a nice touch. Reviewers rate this one highly!

$62
$43
ASOS

If you're looking for more great deals, check out Coach's secret sale happening now

