Bethenny Frankel Says She's "Not Afraid of Cancelation" Over Controversial Pronoun Comments

Watch : Bethenny Frankel Engaged to Paul Bernon After Finalizing Divorce

Bethenny Frankel is standing by her recent comments, even after she was called "transphobic."

The Real Housewives of New York star spoke on the Sept. 23 episode of her Just B podcast about a transgender child that attended an all-girls camp in the Hamptons this summer. She said she doesn't send her 11-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy to camp, but is on an email chain with several parents from all the elite summer camps to hear the "gossip."

She went on to recount a story that made it "craziest year in camp history," in part of because of "politically correct" parents, she said.

"One issue that occurred was it's an all-girls camp," she said, "and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls."

Bethenny went on, "The other girls saw her, because it's her. It's male anatomy, but identifying as a woman. So, the other girls saw a penis. They're like 9, 10 years old... So, the parents obviously weren't that happy."