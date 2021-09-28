Bethenny Frankel Says She's "Not Afraid of Cancelation" Over Controversial Pronoun Comments

Bethenny Frankel is standing by her recent comments, even after she was called "transphobic."
The Real Housewives of New York star spoke on the Sept. 23 episode of her Just B podcast about a transgender child that attended an all-girls camp in the Hamptons this summer. She said she doesn't send her 11-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy to camp, but is on an email chain with several parents from all the elite summer camps to hear the "gossip."
She went on to recount a story that made it "craziest year in camp history," in part of because of "politically correct" parents, she said.
"One issue that occurred was it's an all-girls camp," she said, "and a person with a penis, who identifies as being a girl, went to the camp and was in the bunk with the girls."
Bethenny went on, "The other girls saw her, because it's her. It's male anatomy, but identifying as a woman. So, the other girls saw a penis. They're like 9, 10 years old... So, the parents obviously weren't that happy."
She said she heard more stories that "this girl with a penis was making out with a lot of the different girls at the camp."
Her offensive comments were part of a conversation about pronoun sharing at her daughter's school. "I did a Zoom for my daughter's school and [had] the pronoun conversation with each teacher, each parent, each child," the reality star shared. "In school, too, everybody has to say their pronouns."
She said that while some parents have taught their kids about pronouns, she has not. "My daughter didn't even know what hers were and I can't even blame you," Bethenny noted. "I know what I am—or what I think I am—but I have never said it out loud. It hasn't come up for me."
The discussion landed her in hot water, with Page Six publishing a story titled, "Bethenny Frankel slammed for ‘transphobic' podcast comments about pronouns."
Bethenny responded to the article directly on Sept. 27, tweeting, "@PageSix says I'm transphobic so it must be true…or listen to @justbpodcast & decide for yourself. Gotta sell papers."
One fan wrote back to say that she should educate herself: "This is a time to learn, Bethenny. Humility can be a good thing. Doesn't mean you're weak. You were wrong with your comments."
Bethenny doubled down, saying she was "absolutely not wrong."
"Listen to the podcast. Then comment," she tweeted. "And I'm going to discuss this again this week. Thankfully I have a platform to clarify what the media loves to distort." The 50-year-old Skinnygirl founder added that she's "not afraid of cancelation" and is "not afraid of charged discussions."
Another social media user claimed "there is nothing transphobic" about her statements. Bethenny replied, saying, "Zero point zero but that doesn't sell magazines & newspapers." She said people are "afraid to have real conversations."
As she put it, "Come at me…I'm here..and the conversation will continue."