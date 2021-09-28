Britney Spears Netflix Doc Sheds New Light on Her Side of Kevin Federline Divorce

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Rare Update on "Extremely Independent" Sons

Britney Spears once wrote a message to the world about her split from Kevin Federline and, more than a decade later, a new documentary is getting her word out.

Amid the release of Netflix's Britney vs Spears, viewers are digesting a flurry of new information about the inner workings of the pop star's life, including the controversial conservatorship inflicted upon her in 2008, its implementation and the impact it's had on her for 13 years.

Among the revelations that surfaced in the film was a statement Spears allegedly penned and gave to Andrew Gallery, who worked on the 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record and, according to Gallery, had formed a friendship with her. After the release of a December 2008 issue of People featuring Federline as the cover star, Spears gave Gallery the written statement as a response to the interview, he explained in the film, and asked Gallery to read it on TV. E! News has not independently verified the author of the letter, but has reached out to Spears' team for comment.