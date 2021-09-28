Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Reveals What Ellen Pompeo Is Really Like on Set

Watch : Inside Patrick Dempsey & Isaiah Washington "Grey's Anatomy" Fight

Paging Dr. Grey!

Lynette Rice, author of How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, dropped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to spill more behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit ABC drama series—including what it was really like to work with Grey's Anatomy No. 1 star Ellen Pompeo.

According to Rice, the cast felt the need to "kiss the ring" when it came to getting Pompeo's permission...to even post pics on social media. "It was this weird thing that she was taking pictures behind-the-scenes," Rice explained of an unnamed co-star. "But Ellen got to the point where it really became Ellen's set, so you should really check in with mom, just let her know, 'FYI, doing this, are you OK?' She didn't do that."

As a result, the anonymous series regular met her "downfall," and ultimately was fired from Grey's Anatomy. "You've got to get the book to see who it is," Rice hinted.