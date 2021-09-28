Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Cardi B Rocks Her Most Outrageous Look Yet on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Cardi B made a grand entrance at the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition during Paris Fashion Week with a show-stopping look.

By Alyssa Morin Sep 28, 2021 8:17 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetFashion WeekParis Fashion WeekEventsCardi B
Watch: Cardi B & Offset Welcome Baby No. 2

The category is WAP: Wow at Paris.

Cardi B has proved once again why she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the "Press" rapper set the red carpet ablaze in a fiery crimson-colored look while attending the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old musician traveled across the pond to step out for her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, with Offset, 29.

To mark the special occasion, the Bronx native sizzled in an ultra-sparkly red sequined dress from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection. The vintage piece featured a plunging bodice with massive ruby jewels that wrapped around the neckline.

And in true Cardi B fashion, she upped the ante by wearing a floor-length cape that was adorned with larger-than-life feathers. Plus, the "Money" rapper's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she donned a colorful diamond necklace, red sequined gloves and matching face jewels.

photos
Cardi B's Most Daring Looks of All Time

All in all, the Grammy winner exuded showgirl vibes. 

"MUGLER MAMI," Cardi captioned her Instagram, alongside several photos of her modeling the one-of-a-kind design.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage

This isn't the first time the artist has turned heads in an archival creation by Thierry Mugler.

For the 2019 Grammys, Cardi stopped traffic with her dramatic red carpet entrance. At the time, the "WAP" rapper looked like a walking piece of art when she donned the Venus oyster gown from the luxury brand.

And similar to the red hot number she wore in Paris, Cardi's Grammys dress was from the designer's 1995 couture collection.

The award-winning artist's statement-making style moment comes less than a month after she welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 4.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

The couple has yet to publicly share any other details about their little one. Their newborn joins 3-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Additionally, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.

Trending Stories

1

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna Seen for the First Time Since His Arrest

2

Kate Middleton Channels Inner Bond Girl for No Time To Die Look

3

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

For the latest updates on Paris Fashion Week, click here.

Trending Stories

1

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna Seen for the First Time Since His Arrest

2

Kate Middleton Channels Inner Bond Girl for No Time To Die Look

3

YouTube Star Mel Thompson Dead at 35

4

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Confirms Relationship With Her "Bae"

5

Billie Eilish Is Adorably Star Struck Meeting Prince William & Kate

Latest News

The Great's New Season 2 Photos Will Make You Shout "Huzzah"

Exclusive

Grey's Anatomy Tell-All Author Dishes on Ellen Pompeo's Set

Josh Duggar and Wife Anna Seen for the First Time Since His Arrest

Cardi B Rocks Outrageous Look on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Billie Eilish Is Adorably Star Struck Meeting Prince William & Kate

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Confirms Relationship With Her "Bae"

Exclusive

SYFY's Slumber Party Massacre Trailer Is Insanely Gory Fun