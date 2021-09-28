Cardi B Rocks Her Most Outrageous Look Yet on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

The category is WAP: Wow at Paris.
Cardi B has proved once again why she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the "Press" rapper set the red carpet ablaze in a fiery crimson-colored look while attending the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week.
The 28-year-old musician traveled across the pond to step out for her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, with Offset, 29.
To mark the special occasion, the Bronx native sizzled in an ultra-sparkly red sequined dress from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection. The vintage piece featured a plunging bodice with massive ruby jewels that wrapped around the neckline.
And in true Cardi B fashion, she upped the ante by wearing a floor-length cape that was adorned with larger-than-life feathers. Plus, the "Money" rapper's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she donned a colorful diamond necklace, red sequined gloves and matching face jewels.
All in all, the Grammy winner exuded showgirl vibes.
"MUGLER MAMI," Cardi captioned her Instagram, alongside several photos of her modeling the one-of-a-kind design.
This isn't the first time the artist has turned heads in an archival creation by Thierry Mugler.
For the 2019 Grammys, Cardi stopped traffic with her dramatic red carpet entrance. At the time, the "WAP" rapper looked like a walking piece of art when she donned the Venus oyster gown from the luxury brand.
And similar to the red hot number she wore in Paris, Cardi's Grammys dress was from the designer's 1995 couture collection.
The award-winning artist's statement-making style moment comes less than a month after she welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 4.
"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset told E! News in a joint statement. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."
The couple has yet to publicly share any other details about their little one. Their newborn joins 3-year-old, Kulture Kiari Cephus. Additionally, Offset is also a father to Jordan Cephus, 11, Kalea Marie Cephus, 6, and Kody Cephus, 6, from previous relationships.
