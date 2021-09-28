Cardi B Rocks Her Most Outrageous Look Yet on First Red Carpet Since Giving Birth

Watch : Cardi B & Offset Welcome Baby No. 2

The category is WAP: Wow at Paris.

Cardi B has proved once again why she's a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

On Tuesday, Sept. 28, the "Press" rapper set the red carpet ablaze in a fiery crimson-colored look while attending the "Thierry Mugler: Couturissime" exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs during Paris Fashion Week.

The 28-year-old musician traveled across the pond to step out for her first public appearance since giving birth to her second child, a baby boy, with Offset, 29.

To mark the special occasion, the Bronx native sizzled in an ultra-sparkly red sequined dress from Thierry Mugler's fall 1995 couture collection. The vintage piece featured a plunging bodice with massive ruby jewels that wrapped around the neckline.

And in true Cardi B fashion, she upped the ante by wearing a floor-length cape that was adorned with larger-than-life feathers. Plus, the "Money" rapper's accessories were just as eye-catching, as she donned a colorful diamond necklace, red sequined gloves and matching face jewels.