Billie Eilish Is Adorably Star Struck Meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at Bond Premiere

Billie Eilish looks happier than ever at the No Time to Die premiere.
The pop star and her big brother Finneas met Prince William and Kate Middleton at the London premiere of the newest James Bond film, which the siblings wrote the theme song for.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to the siblings inside the Royal Albert Hall, where stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Ana de Armas and more gathered to watch Daniel Craig's final film as Agent 007.
Suffice to say Billie was excited to meet the future king and queen of England. In a recent interview with the BBC, she said, "It's going to be crazy... Oh my god, I'm going to pee myself."
While Billie didn't soil herself, she was positively beaming as she shook hands with Kate and Will.
The royals were equally excited to support the cast of the Bond film, with the Cambridges writing on their official Instagram, "Wonderful to see @007 back on our big screens! No Time To Die is the 25th Bond film and Daniel Craig's last after 15 years in the role. It showcases the inspirational work of actors, musicians, directors, cinematographers and all those involved in making the film so special."
They added, "Tonight's world premiere will benefit charities supporting serving and former members of the three intelligence agencies: the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service, and @gchq."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined at the glamorous event by Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall who previously visited the set of the Bond film in 2019.
